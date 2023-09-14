The hospital was doing everything it could. It set up a separate unit to house COVID-19 patients. It imposed exhaustive hygiene measures to keep the virus from spreading. It even used ultraviolet light for sanitization, which at that time – July 2020 – was being marketed with great enthusiasm as a way to zap COVID particles out of thin air.

Still, patients at this Florida medical unit remained gravely ill. Ventilators, feeding tubes, catheters pumping medicines straight into patients’ hearts – none of it seemed to be enough.

The battle against the virus raged on.

That’s when a blood test came back with a peculiar result. Then another. Then another.

COVID, it turned out, wasn’t the only enemy. The patients were positive for a fungus: Candida auris, or C. auris for short. This wasn’t just any old yeast. C. auris—a “superfungus” associated with that scientists think may be linked climate change— is capable of can cause invasive, sometimes life-threatening infections, according to the CDC. Florida’s first reported case was in 2017, and since then, the organism has cropped up across the state. In the COVID unit that was set up in the summer of 2020, about some 35 patients tested positive for the fungus in just 2 weeks. Within 30 days, eight had died.