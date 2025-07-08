BANGKOK – A few South-east Asian countries are likely feeling justifiably frustrated that the thousands of collective hours poured into engaging in good faith trade negotiations with the United States have apparently made little difference – at least for now.

That is the logical conclusio n if

US President Donald Trump’s tariff letters, posted on social media

on July 7 (July 8, in Asia) are taken at face value – impersonal template letters, worded almost identically whether intended for Thailand, Malaysia or, for that matter, Serbia.