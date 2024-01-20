Fans of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are in for a treat as the two action stars are set to reveal the first teaser of their upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘ on Wednesday, January 24. The film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated for an Eid 2024 release and promises to be a visual spectacle with high-octane action sequences and character dynamics.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s action-packed poster out

The first poster of the film was released on January 20, featuring Akshay and Tiger in combat gear, ready to take on their enemies on a battlefield. The poster also has a tagline that intensifies the anticipation and reads, “The world is about to end and… our heroes will rise.”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared the new action-packed poster on their social media with caption, “Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen – ACTION💥 BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024!”

The teaser of the film is expected to be a thrilling 100 seconds long, offering a glimpse into the plot and the characters of the film.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani echoed the excitement, sharing the promotional poster and stating, “Their action will speak louder than words! Presenting to y’all our men in action!BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Teaser out on 24th January 2024!”

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks the first collaboration between Akshay and Tiger, who are known for their action prowess and stunts. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Roy, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. The film has been shot across exotic locations in Scotland, London, India, and UAE, with renowned technical and international action crews.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ film.

