Kino Lorber has released the official Story Ave trailer for the new coming-of-age drama, starring When They See Us breakout Asante Blackk and Wednesday’s Luis Guzmán. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Cinematography. It will arrive in select theaters on September 29 in New York City, and on October 13 in Los Angeles.

Check out the Story Ave trailer below (watch more trailers):

What is Story Ave about?

“South Bronx teen Kadir is a gifted visual artist who loses his way following the death of his younger brother,” reads the synopsis. “Overcome with grief and struggling with the pressures of school and family, he escapes into the thrilling yet dangerous world of graffiti gangs. To prove himself and join his neighborhood’s ruling gang, Kadir tries to rob no-nonsense MTA conductor Luis, but is caught off guard when Luis agrees to give Kadir cash if he’ll sit down to have a meal with him. Following their conversation and the delicate, transformative friendship that grows out of it, Kadir sees for the first time how his artistic talent could lead to a better life.”

Story Ave is directed by Aristotle Torres from a screenplay he co-wrote with Bonsu Thompson. Joining Blackk and Guzman are Alex Hibbert as Moe Hernandez, Melvin Gregg as Skemes Hernandez, Coral Peña as Gloria, Cassandra Freeman as Olivia, and Stella Doyle as Isabel.

The film is executive produced by Guzman, Jamie Foxx, Michael D’Alto, Randal Sandler, Claude Amadeo, Chris Triana, Martin Cabrera, Robert Aguilar, Cemí Guzmán, Gus Deardoff and Jan McAdoo. Producers are Torres, Lizzie Shapiro and Datari Turner.