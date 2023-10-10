PARENTS are rushing to get to their local Asda to bag school goodies scanning for as little as 10p.

Aisha Asim alerted fellow bargain-hunters to the sale as she showed off her giant haul of stationary and lunch boxes.

3 Shoppers are rushing to get school supplies slashed to as little as 10p Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

3 One savvy shopper lucked out after finding the bargains Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

3 People were quick to head to their local store after seeing her haul Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

Sharing pictures of her trolley piled high with goodies fellow parents could see she bagged a fantastic haul to keep the kids stocked up for school.

The images showed a mountain of Bic pens in various colours and lots of plastic Disney Frozen plates and child cutlery sets.

Dumping her finds in the hallway, she also showed that she found six lunchboxes including Disney’s Encanto and Star Wars ones.

In the caption of the post, she revealed she didn’t pay more than 75p for the items.

Taking to the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, she wrote: “Asda, scanning from 10p-75p (not marked on shelf).”

The savvy shopper was clearly thrilled with her finds and revealed she planned to use some as gifts this Christmas as well.

She revealed that she used the Scan & Go remote to find the bargains in store as they weren’t marked as discounted in the aisles.

Aisha wasn’t the only shopper to luck out finding bargain buys.

One bargain-hunter found lots of Christmas clothes in the sale slashed down to just 50p.

One person wrote: “Wow what brilliant bargains!!”

Another commented: “Thanks I went and scanned my aisles and got loads of bargains in Aintree Asda.”

Others were quick to tag their friends and family to tell them to check their local store.

“Get back to Asda girl,” penned a third.

Meanwhile a fourth said: “Can we go to Asda.”

Someone else added: “Get to Asda.”

Meanwhile, some have been racing to Tesco to get their hands on £10 foldable camping chairs scanning for just £2.50.

And others have spotted an air fryer reduced from £29 to just £15 at B&M.

