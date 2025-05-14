An Air Self-Defense Force training aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from an ASDF base in Aichi Prefecture on Wednesday afternoon, with the two crew members feared dead.

The ASDF T-4 training aircraft, which was bound for Nyutabaru Air Base in Miyazaki Prefecture, crashed shortly after takeoff from Komaki Air Base in the city of Komaki after disappearing from radar just after 3 p.m., officials said.

ASDF helicopters, as well as local police and fire department officials, were conducting rescue operations for the crew of the jet, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters Wednesday evening.