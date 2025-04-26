For the second time in his political career, US President Donald Trump has triggered a self-made crisis he hopes to walk away from, this time by imposing a 90-day pause on his punishing tariffs – not to reverse his economic nationalism, but to let markets breathe, allies recover and adversaries panic.

In truth, this 90-day window is not a thaw. It is a vault. Trump has locked global trade inside it and tossed away the key.

The pause is set to expire on July 8 but there is no clear signal Trump will open that vault again. Like his previous policy spirals – on immigration , sanctions or pandemic responses – Trump is banking on chaos to generate leverage. The very notion of a pause implies negotiation, but Trump’s track record suggests something more troubling: he does not pause to recalibrate. He pauses to rearm.

And the world knows it. In Southeast Asian capitals, officials remain tight-lipped but deeply concerned. Trump’s tariffs have not been rolled back, merely the worst of it shelved. The so-called pause – which excludes China – offers no relief for strategic goods such as steel and aluminium products from Indonesia, Vietnam or even the Philippines, a long-standing US treaty ally.

Worse, the rhetoric from the Trump administration echoes the punitive language of the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act : punish friends, corner foes and force industrial reshoring at any cost.