The African School of Governance (ASG) concluded a high-profile presidential tour across key African cities, introducing the continent’s newest and most ambitious institution to train the next generation of African leaders. The tour, led by ASG President Professor Kingsley Moghalu, drew significant attention from government officials, development partners, policy makers, academics, and the next wave of changemakers eager to help shape Africa’s future, on Africa’s terms.

“The question won’t be what you studied or where. In ten years, the question will be, have you joined ASG?” Professor Moghalu declared at a high-level governance summit in Nairobi, a sentiment that resonated in similar gatherings in Lagos, Cairo, Maputo, and Abidjan.

In partnership with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore and other key higher learning institutions in public policy and governance, ASG is positioning itself as a gamechanger in leadership and governance education. With its first class set to begin in September, the school is already making waves.

Redefining governance rooted in African realities

Unlike traditional graduate programs, ASG is offering a Master of Public Administration (MPA) that is unapologetically African in context, content, and ambition. The school’s curriculum, co-designed with global and African thought leaders, focuses on ethical, purpose-driven leadership. It equips mid-career professionals from ages 25 to 50 with tools not just to govern effectively, but to reimagine governance altogether.

“Africa’s governance challenges won’t be solved by imported frameworks. We’re creating something new, designed by Africa, for Africa,” said Moghalu. “You can’t win the lottery if you don’t buy a ticket. ASG is that ticket for leaders ready to make a real impact.”

A launchpad, not just a lecture hall

The presidential tour showcased ASG’s ambitious vision to serve as more than just an academic institution. Through immersive case studies, executive training programs, and direct engagement with policymakers and private sector leaders, ASG is creating a launchpad for ethical, bold, and pragmatic African leadership.

With student recruitment for the inaugural cohort ending in July, ASG is targeting 40–50 mid-career professionals ready to shape Africa’s next chapter. Tuition is set at $15,000 per year, with generous scholarship packages available to ensure accessibility across the continent.

ASG’s vision and future

ASG’s vision is bold, to become the go-to institution for those serious about driving Africa’s transformation. In addition to the MPA program, ASG plans to expand into areas like corporate governance and public finance by 2027.

Leading this ambitious initiative is Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, economist, and influential thinker on African transformation. With years of experience in international institutions and public policy, he embodies the vision of a strong, resilient Africa governed by enlightened leaders. As President of ASG, Prof. Moghalu leads the school with a deep conviction that the continent’s transformation hinges on effective public governance, pragmatic economic policies, and quality education.

“This is the beginning of something powerful. A leadership renaissance. ASG is where the future of African governance begins,” concluded Professor Moghalu, echoing the sentiment felt across all five tour stops.

To join ASG’s historic first class and help lead Africa’s transformation from within, visit www.asg.ac today.