Asher Roth recently revealed that he’s working on a joint EP with Logic, and the Pennsylvania MC has now provided more details on the project.

During an interview with Respect My Region last month, the 38-year-old discussed fatherhood, assisting younger artists, and planting his independent flag. During the chat, he elaborated on his bond with Bobby Tarantino, detailing how they first linked up and the project they’re currently putting together.

“His manager actually reached out to a buddy of mine from college and was like, ‘Bobby’s trying to get a hold of you’” Roth began. “So he shot me a text and he was actually also commenting about artist development, the Discord that I started and putting kids on game. He mentioned that it was very admirable, and so we just stayed in touch on a real human level. He’s a thoughtful, really sweet person, and I know some people can say overly so, wherein you overextend yourself and people take advantage of that.

“Anyway, so we linked up after his show in Philly and were just kind of hanging out when he was like, ‘Yo, I got like so many beats’ … so we started going through them and he just had these joints that were right in my wheelhouse. When you talk about having fun with the craft — as far as a priority, that’s moved to the forefront for me just because of what I’ve experienced before.

“I really value the power of spoken word and music, and I never wanted to misuse that. I sound naïve, but people be saying stuff without realizing that they’re casting spells, so I became more mindful as I got older. Bobby seemed drawn to the fact that I was saying that out loud, which is why we connected.”

Roth continued: “He played me a bunch of beats, I took them home, he went back to Oregon and I sent him back some of my sketches […] it’s kind of like a beat tape with raps, so it moves really fast and is held together like a quilt.

“I’ve always wanted the relationships I develop in the music industry to be authentic, and the one with Bobby is rooted in him being a good person rather than ‘What can you do for me?’ Also, I can’t do anything for Logic — he’s much larger than I am in terms of audience — so it’s just dope that he appreciates who I am and what I’m doing, and we can work together just based on that. It doesn’t happen a lot, like putting your hand back out once you get on.”

To those familiar with Asher’s work following his “I Love College” phase, this alliance should come as no surprise. Much like Logic, he has devoted much of his career to composing songs centered on lyricism, so the pair joining forces makes a lot of sense.

As of now, a release date for their collaboration has not been announced. However, Roth is currently gearing up to release his second EP with Heather Grey titled Temporary Heaven, and Logic recently announced plans to drop his long-awaited Ultra-85 album.