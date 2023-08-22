Asian Doll has launched her OnlyFans, and celebrated the launch by posting a new thirst trap.

The Dallas rapper first posted a picture of a black, see-through dress while she was out with some friends, then followed it up with a video of her twerking the night away on Monday (August 22), mere hours before her OnlyFans launched at 7:30 pm.

“My Only Fans Drop Tonight 7:30pm,” she wrote as she twerked away to an unreleased song.

The OnlyFans launch comes shortly after Saweetie teased a OF-type account of her own earlier this month.

The “Original Icy Girl,” as her account advertises, announced on August 6 that she’d be taking her talents to the emerging Fansly platform to take fan engagement to the next level.

Fans can subscribe to Saweetie’s Fansly account for a fee of $25 per month. Similar to OnlyFans, the website allows creators to directly message subscribers and post more explicit content that would typically be banned on public platforms like Twitter or Instagram.

“Chanel me… off the top shelf please! & btw… subscribe to my page on fansly.com/saweetie for my spicy side exclusive content, music, BTS and moreeeee,” she wrote on Instagram.

In other Asian Doll news, the rapper recently dropped off a new music video for her song “Forever Together” earlier this month and came to Summer Walker’s defense against online trolls who criticized the R&B singer’s figure. Asian Doll said that pointing out changes to Summer’s body are below the belt, noting that she’s “always been a baddie.”

“Depression #1 side effect is weight loss,” she wrote on Twitter, “Seeing a woman not physically look like herself can be the reason,” she continued. “Summer [has] always been a baddie so y’all hoes kicking her while she down is some low shit idc y’all bitches fake & love seeing successful women down bad.”

She added, “bitches be swallowing pills to get thick but worried about summer walker body when they body pumped up with pills off Alibaba.com for weight gain.”

Shortly after, Asian Doll became a target of criticism as fans noted her previous efforts to sell weight-gain pills — hypocritical some felt.

However, once the “Pull Up” rhymer got wind of the chatter she defended her brief business stint, alleging she sold the goods “to be funny.”

“Hoes was trolling my weight,” she added, “I made 50K plus off that shit.”

On the music side of things, the last full-length Asian Doll fans got was her featureless album Like A Drill 2 back in February.