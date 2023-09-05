(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell after disappointing China services data added to concern over the nation’s economic malaise. Australia’s dollar held earlier losses after the central bank kept interest rates on hold.

Hong Kong shares led regional equity declines, with the benchmark index slipping more than 1%. China’s services sector saw the slowest growth this year in August, an industry survey showed, adding to evidence the economic recovery is losing traction. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is heading for its first drop in seven days.

“It’s the typical post-party reality check that’s cooling down China’s rally today, as the services PMI notably missed expectations, suggesting further economic downtrend ahead,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. in Melbourne.

In more positive news, Country Garden Holdings Co. is proposing to extend principal payments for eight yuan bonds, according to holders who said they were briefed by company advisers. The developer also told creditors it’s paid coupons of two dollar bonds within the grace periods.

Australian stocks and the Aussie dollar were both little changed after the central bank kept rates unchanged for a third month in the final meeting under Governor Philip Lowe. While officials said further tightening may be required, they acknowledged inflation has passed its peak. Australia’s bonds pared losses.

South Korean stocks fell after inflation accelerated faster in August than economists forecast on the back of rising energy costs. That supports the case for the central bank to keep the door open to further policy tightening.

The US dollar strengthened against most of its Group-of-10 peers, while Treasuries edged lower as cash trading resumed following a US holiday Monday. The offshore yuan weakened following the PMI data.

Oil traded near the highest level since November after a surge driven by supply cuts from OPEC+. Gold fell.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its estimate of US recession probability. “Continued positive inflation and labor market news has led us to cut our estimated 12-month US recession probability further to 15%, down 5pp from our prior estimate,” Jan Hatzius, its chief economist, wrote in a note.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde chairs panel focused on central banks and international sanctions at ECB Legal Conference, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Germany factory orders, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey testifies to the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, Wednesday

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks on the economy at New England Council, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak on the Economic Progress Report, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams participates in moderated discussion at the Bloomberg Market Forum, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on economic outlook at Broward College, Thursday

Japan GDP, Friday

France industrial production, Friday

Germany CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 1:36 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0793

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 146.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2903 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.6% to $0.6425

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $25,707.37

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,620.59

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.21%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.655%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $85.93 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,938.05 an ounce

