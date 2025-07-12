Abstract

Based on morphological evidence and prior molecular phylogenetic results by Liu et al., a new genus, Asiopisinus gen. nov., is described from East Asia. The new genus comprises A. cheni sp. nov. (♂♀) as the type species, along with seven species transferred from Episinus Walckenaer, 1809: A. anfu (Liang, Liu, Yin & Yu, 2025) comb. nov., A. baoshanensis (Liu, Irfan & Peng, 2019) comb. nov., A. implicatus (Liang, Liu, Yin & Yu, 2025) comb. nov., A. nubilus (Yaginuma, 1960) comb. nov., A. ornithorhynchus (Liu, Agnarsson, Liu & Zhu, 2022) comb. nov., A. pseudonubilus (Liang, Liu, Yin & Yu, 2025) comb. nov., and A. yoshidai (Okuma, 1994) comb. nov.. The male of A. implicatus (Liang, Liu, Yin & Yu, 2025) comb. nov. is described for the first time. In addition, remarks and photos of some Chinese Episinus species are provided. The distribution records of all Asiopisinus gen. nov. species have been mapped.