Hands-on clinical training, mentorship from SGU faculty and alumni, and admissions insights inspire Africa’s future physicians

St. George’s University (SGU), School of Medicine in the West Indies, Grenada, continued its mission to support future healthcare professionals across Africa with two impactful Medical Workshops held in June 2025. Hosted in Nairobi and Johannesburg, these free workshops provided aspiring doctors with a unique opportunity to acquire practical medical skills, gain insights from seasoned professionals, and explore the path to becoming a physician at SGU.

In Nairobi, the workshop took place on Saturday, 28 June at the JW Marriott Hotel, while Johannesburg welcomed participants on Tuesday, 24 June at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Melrose Arch. Both sessions were attended by high school and pre-med students, parents, and educators, and featured an agenda of hands-on training and academic exploration.

SGU Workshop Nairobi & Jo’burg

Participants were guided through key clinical skills such as suturing and blood pressure assessments, supported by a lecture on medical ethics. Both sessions featured a quiz activity designed to reinforce core concepts in an engaging and interactive format.

In Johannesburg, SGU’s Provost, Professor Glen Jacobs, and Bradley Wade, Regional Director for Africa, addressed attendees and shared insights into the SGU MD program and global healthcare opportunities. In Nairobi, the workshop was led by SGU Alumnus Dr. Thuto Victor, with strong participation from students and parents. Both sessions provided a consistent experience of clinical skills training, interactive learning, and admissions guidance.

Each attendee received a branded suture kit and blood pressure kit, allowing them to continue refining their skills beyond the classroom. Following the practical workshop, SGU hosted an information session for students and parents, covering SGU’s MD tracks, admission requirements, and residency opportunities.

“We are proud to empower the next generation of doctors by bringing the SGU experience closer to them,” said Bradley Wade. “These workshops not only provide a practical introduction to medicine but also open the door to a global medical education.”

St. George’s University has been the largest provider of new doctors to the US healthcare system for the past eleven years.1 SGU has built a truly global footprint, with over 23,000 graduates practicing in more than 50 countries.2 International students benefit from a strong track record of success, including an 88% average residency placement rate over the past five years.3

Interested students can find more details and apply for SGU’s MD program/tracks here.