In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, Alex Van Aken and Wesley LeBlanc share stories from their recent trip to Ubisoft in Bordeaux, France, as part of our new Assassin’s Creed Mirage cover story. During the discussion, the two disclose exclusive gameplay-specific details and share their early thoughts after going hands-on with the upcoming stealth game. Later in the show, Kyle, Marcus, and Wesley give listeners their early Starfield review reactions; and chat about our Sea of Stars review and how developer Sabotage nailed the pixel art role-playing game experience.

Watch The Podcast’s Video Version:

Follow us on social media: Alex Van Aken (@itsVanAken), Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Wesley LeBlanc (@LeBlancWes)

The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join host Alex Van Aken every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who’s been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt’s shows like the “Fun” And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast.

The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:

00:00:00 – Intro

00:06:31 – Cover Story: Assassin’s Creed Mirage

00:30:40 – Early Starfield Review

01:15:00 – Skull & Bones Closed Beta

01:25:23 – Sea of Stars Review

01:30:48 – Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 3 (Spoiler-Free)

01:37:11 – Housekeeping