Despite offering a more condensed experience, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s vast and vibrant city of Baghdad is teeming with things to find and explore. Quests and Contracts, Gear Chests, Enigmas, Historical Sites, and even Mysterious Shards are just some of the many things scattered across the city to uncover.

That said, not all of these activities and collectibles are marked on your world map, which makes tracking them down much more difficult. Thankfully, IGN’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage Interactive Map makes things easier, as our map has all essential map points plotted to help guide you through your journey across Baghdad.

Here are some of the most important map markers that you can filter by to help guide you throughout your adventure across Baghdad:

Hidden Ones’ Bureaus

Viewpoints

Landmarks

Quests, Contracts, and Tales of Baghdad

Collectibles – Dervis’ Artifacts, Enigma Solutions, Gear Chests, Mysterious Shards, Lost Books, and Historical Sites

Equipment Locations – Costumes, Outfits, Daggers, Swords, Outfit Dyes, and Talismans

Services – Blacksmiths, Cartographers, Stables, Tailors, and Traders

Favor Token Groups – Mercenaries, Merchant Groups, Munadi, and Musicians

Gear Chests

Select the “Gear Chests” map marker to make all Gear Chests visible or hidden.

Gear Chests reward unique Outfits and Weapons, such as Swords and Daggers, as well as Upgrade Schematics. With over 30 Gear Chests scattered all across Baghdad, tracking them down can be pretty tricky, as many are hidden deep within restricted areas that are heavily guarded by some of Mirage’s most challenging foes.

With stealth being more crucial than ever due to the increased combat difficulty, our comprehensive Gear Chest guides showcase the most optimal stealth route to reach the chest undetected.

It’s also important to note that Gear Chests work uniquely; no matter which chest you find in a particular area, the first will always reward you with the gear piece, while the other two will provide their Upgrade Schematics.

Enigma Locations and Solutions

Enigmas are cryptic notes and drawings scattered across Baghdad that lead to hidden treasures. Solving all 12 Enigmas won’t be easy, but you’ll be rewarded with unique Outfit Dyes and Talismans for your efforts.

If you want to try your hand at solving the cryptic Enigma clues on your own, our All Enigma Locations and Solutions guide has a spoiler-free hints section that provides three hints to its location without giving you the exact answer.

Mysterious Shards

There are 10 Mysterious Shards to collect.

Tied to Nehal’s Investigation mission, The Calling , you’ll need to recover 10 Mysterious Shards carried by mysterious figures known as the Tha’abeen, who are usually accompanied by upwards of two guards. Collecting all Mysterious Shards will unlock three powerful gear chests in The Hidden Place: the Samsaama Dagger, the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword, and the Milad’s Outfit.

Follow Tha’abeen patrol routes with our custom maps.

Not only does our interactive map display all Mysterious Shard locations, but we’ve also created custom maps with all Tha’abeen patrol routes and tips on the best places to assassinate them.

Just getting started? Why not check out our comprehensive Assassin's Creed Mirage guide for a complete walkthrough, advanced tips for mastering stealth and combat, how-to's for earning Dirham and favor tokens quickly, and collectible guides to help you track down every last outfit, weapon, and talisman.