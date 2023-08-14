Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and after years of rumors and delays, its release date is still just out of reach. However, that wait has been shortened just a little; today, Ubisoft revealed that the game has gone gold, and since they’re done ahead of schedule, it will now come out on October 5th, a week earlier than previously announced.

The game follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, an Assassin previously introduced as a supporting character in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. While the series was traditionally about stealth-focused combat in dense cities, more recent entries have put the player into more open-world environments and incorporated RPG mechanics. Mirage is a return to that classic formula of old, complete with the iconic white hood, hidden blade, and parkour. Set in Baghdad, the game takes place 12 years before the events in Valhalla.

In an era where it feels like games are constantly being delayed, it’s a nice change of pace when a game is moved up instead. Recently, Baldur’s Gate 3 moved its PC release up to avoid competing with “other RPGs,” which most likely refers to Starfield. Mirage’s new date doesn’t seem to be motivated by the desire to avoid competition, but it does pull it a little ahead of the other huge games releasing in October, specifically Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which both come out on October 20.

