Microsoft has announced the first batch of Game Pass titles for 2024, and it’s a pretty decent line-up to kick off the new year.

Starting things off is Close to the Sun, available today for cloud, console, and PC. In this first-person horror adventure set in 1897, you play journalist Rose Archer, who boards Nikola Tesla’s massive ship, Helios, in search of her sister. The ship is a haven for scientists of various disciplines, and here, they can conduct research away from prying eyes. Upon boarding, Rose finds the vessel empty and reeking of death, so she sets out to find the answer as to why. She soon finds herself in grave danger with no way of defending herself, and her only means of survival are running, hiding, and quick thinking.

Tomorrow, January 4, will see the Game Pass release of Hell Let Loose for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The World War 2 first-person shooter game features 100-person player battles across large, to-scale maps, where working as a team is a matter of life and death. In the game, you will participate in iconic battles of the Eastern and Western Fronts, including Carentan, Omaha Beach, Stalingrad, Kursk, and more, featuring infantry, tanks, artillery, a dynamically shifting front line, and a unique resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game.

On January 9, you will step into the shoes of legendary Viking Eivor when Assassin’s Creed Vahalla comes to cloud, console, and PC. Releasing alongside Ubisoft’s title is the action-adventure game Figment. In the game, you will traverse your mind’s unique, surreal universe as you seek to restore the courage you have lost.

Super Mega Baseball 4 comes to cloud, console, and PC on January 11. The EA title will be available through EA Play for PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The same day, We Happy Few from Compulsion Games returns to the Game Pass library.

January 16 will see the remake of Resident Evil 2 added to the service for cloud, console, and PC. Releasing the same day is Those Who Remain, a story-driven psychological thriller set in the dark, sleepy town of Dormont. As Wiliam, you will confront uncomfortable horrors as you try to survive the night by staying in the light.

New games mean older titles are leaving, so be sure to try the following games before they depart – and don’t forget to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

You have until January 5 to download and play GTA 5, while Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable will leave the service on January 15.