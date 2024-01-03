It’s a new year, and Xbox is kicking off January with its first batch of new Game Pass titles for 2024. This month is headlined by the additions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the remake of Resident Evil 2. As always, when new games enter a few must leave, and one big departure is Grand Theft Auto V in just a couple of days. Check out the full list below and check out the links to our reviews for applicable titles.
What’s Coming
Hell Let Loose (Xbox Series X/S, PC,Cloud) – January 4
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 9 | Our Review
Figment (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 9
Super Mega Baseball 4 via EA Play (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 11 | Our Review
We Happy Few (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 11 | Our Review
Resident Evil 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 16 | Our Review
Those Who Remain (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 16
What’s Leaving
Grand Theft Auto V (Console, Cloud) – January 5 | Our Review
Garden Story (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15
MotoGP 22 (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15
Persona 3 Portable (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15 | Our Review
Persona 4 Golden (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15 | Our Review