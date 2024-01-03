It’s a new year, and Xbox is kicking off January with its first batch of new Game Pass titles for 2024. This month is headlined by the additions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the remake of Resident Evil 2. As always, when new games enter a few must leave, and one big departure is Grand Theft Auto V in just a couple of days. Check out the full list below and check out the links to our reviews for applicable titles.

What’s Coming

Hell Let Loose (Xbox Series X/S, PC,Cloud) – January 4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 9 | Our Review

Figment (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 via EA Play (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 11 | Our Review

We Happy Few (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 11 | Our Review

Resident Evil 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 16 | Our Review

Those Who Remain (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 16

What’s Leaving

Grand Theft Auto V (Console, Cloud) – January 5 | Our Review

Garden Story (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15

MotoGP 22 (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15

Persona 3 Portable (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15 | Our Review

Persona 4 Golden (Console, PC, Cloud) – January 15 | Our Review