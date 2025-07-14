A fire tore through an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, trapping residents inside, including some who were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. Nine people died and at least 30 were injured in the blaze, which has been put out.

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at about 9:50 p.m. ET Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, with occupants trapped inside, the state Department of Fire Services said in a news release. About 70 people live in the house.

The fire was out by Monday morning and firefighters were able to get inside and rescue numerous occupants. About 50 firefighters responded, including 30 who were off-duty.

Many of those rescued were taken to local and regional hospitals in varying conditions.

Falls River fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, right, speaks with another official after a fire at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Falls River, Mass., on Monday. (Michael Casey/AP)

Jarren Oldrid described the scene as “pretty terrifying” as he tried to figure out if his 67-year-old father, Steven Oldrid, was safe. He found him recovering from smoke inhalation at a hospital.

“It’s kind of just a whirlwind of trying to figure out what’s happening, how this could happen in such a major way,” he said.

Five firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Chief Jeffrey Bacon.

He told reporters “multiple people were hanging out the windows looking to be rescued.” Family members who showed up said police were trying to break windows.

‘It was terrible’

Joe Alves, who lives several houses down from the facility, said he was watching TV when he heard the wave of sirens and fire crews responding to the fire.

He said he saw officials pulling bodies and injured pets out of the building, with some pouring water bottles on burns as they desperately tried to help those in need.

“There were people in wheelchairs, a lot of people missing limbs, it was terrible,” he said, choking up slightly.

The Gabriel House assisted living facility is shown after a fatal Monday fire. (Michael Casey/AP)

In a statement, the Fall River Police Department said that “without hesitation, officers entered the smoke-filled facility, breaking down doors and escorting residents to safety.

“Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives.”

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, state and local authorities said.

Gabriel House opened in 1999 and has 100 units, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging and Independence.

Fall River, which has about 94,000 people, is about 32 kilometres southeast of Providence, R.I.