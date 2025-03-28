There is a small chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 striking the moon ESA/NASA

For a brief period earlier this year, the world’s space agencies were warning that the sizeable asteroid 2024 YR4 had an uncomfortably high 3.1 per cent chance of hitting Earth in 2032. Thankfully, more detailed observations have now dropped those odds to near zero, but fresh analysis using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows there is still a chance it will impact our moon – something that astronomers are excited to see.

In February, when concerns of an impact with out planet were still high, Andrew Rivkin…