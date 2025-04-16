BIRMINGHAM, England — Paris Saint-Germain held on to secure a spot in the Champions League semifinals after Aston Villa’s dramatic second-half fightback Tuesday almost took this epic quarterfinal into extra time.

PSG, leading 3-1 from the first leg, moved 5-1 ahead on aggregate with goals from Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes before the half-hour mark of this second leg at Villa Park. But a Youri Tielemans strike shortly before halftime gave Villa hope, and they stunned PSG by taking a 3-2 lead with goals from John McGinn and Ezri Konsa early in the second half.

Villa then missed a series of chances to level the tie as Les Parisiens held on, and the French champions did enough to seal a semifinal clash against the winners of Wednesday’s second leg between Real Madrid and Arsenal in Spain. — Mark Ogden

Villa give PSG a scare, but leave it too late

Aston Villa certainly went down fighting in this pulsating Champions League quarterfinal, but the 1982 European champions showed fight too late to save themselves against a team of PSG’s quality.

Once Mendes put PSG up 2-0 in the 27th minute, the Ligue 1 champions stretched their aggregate lead to 5-1 and the tie looked all but over. But when Tielemans pulled one back for Villa late in the first half, it gave the home side hope — even if it was faint.

Yet Villa found something extra in the second half and they gave PSG an almighty scare by turning the tie on its head with goals from McGinn and Konsa before the hour mark. Marcus Rashford, Konsa and Marco Asensio went close to levelling the tie and then Ian Maatsen almost sent the game into extra time with a shot that was blocked deep into stoppage time.

Villa really had the chances to save the tie and seal an incredible comeback, but they just couldn’t get the crucial goal. PSG held on, but the frailties they showed in the second half will be a concern ahead of a semifinal against Arsenal or Real Madrid. — Ogden

Young PSG side learns a valuable lesson

Young and exciting, but clearly still a work in progress — what a lesson for PSG.

For most of this tie, the second-youngest team in the competition (behind Barcelona) outplayed Aston Villa. But their 3-2 defeat on Tuesday in the second leg showed again how much room for improvement remains.

Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi celebrate as PSG punch their ticket to the UEFA Champions League semifinal round. Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

From a cruising position after 30 minutes and a 5-1 aggregate advantage, they let their opponents back into the game — PSG became sloppy as they took their eyes off the ball and took the rest of the game too lightly. It is almost as if the game was too early and they started dropping their intensity and making mistakes by often taking too many risks.

PSG’s unraveling was not so much a sense of panic but more a sense of easiness in what they were doing. Instead of controlling the game and the tempo of it, they let Villa back in.

Against a better team, PSG would have paid for it. On Tuesday, they have learned a very valuable lesson. — Julien Laurens

Rashford proves he can still be a big-time player

Rashford had a game of two halves at Villa Park. The Aston Villa forward was poor in the first half and lucky not to be replaced at halftime, but the decision from Villa coach Unai Emery to stick with the on-loan Manchester United star paid off handsomely in the second half.

Rashford looked short of confidence and belief in the first half, but he exploded into the life after the break and almost scored with a stunning shot that was well saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Moments later, Rashford created the opening for Konsa to put Villa ahead in the match with a killer pass and his delivery from a free kick almost led to a second goal for the Villa defender, who missed his header by inches.

Rashford was full of pace and power as Villa chased the goal to level the tie and it seemed as if fate would see him score it. But after running himself into the ground, Rashford was substituted by Emery — but only after showing how good he really can be. — Ogden

Donnarumma wins goalkeeper battle vs. Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martínez created the headlines ahead of the first leg by taunting French fans with an Argentina cap on his journey to Paris — but when it came to the crunch, the Villa keeper was overshadowed by PSG No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma in the battle of the goalkeepers.

Donnarumma, so crucial in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph, produced three key saves in the second half when PSG were rocking and looking in danger of throwing this tie away. His fingertip save on Rashford’s powerful shot was the best of the lot and the former AC Milan keeper proved his world-class status just when it mattered for PSG.

As for Martinez, he kept Villa’s hopes alive in the second half with big saves from Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué. But his failure to hold onto Bradley Barcola’s 11th-minute cross gifted a goal to Hakimi and that set PSG on their way to the aggregate win. Both keepers made big saves, but Donnarumma was the one who won the tie for his team. — Ogden

Luis Enrique gets PSG’s game plan right yet again

PSG manager Luis Enrique was spot on again in his game. It is obviously not his fault if his young team made it hard for themselves, but Luis Enrique once again outplayed Emery in their tactical battle.

By choosing to start Barcola ahead of the super in form Doue on the left wing, the PSG manager bet on the pace of the former Lyon player, and it paid off after just 11 minutes with Barcola sparking the first goal.

In the first leg last week, the PSG fullbacks were one of the keys by pushing forward and inside, and Luis Enrique repeated the same tactics. He asked Mendes and Hakimi to join attacking transitions to unbalance the Villa defence and with a goal each, the plan worked. — Laurens

PSG have the best fullback pairing in the world

You can look at Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries, Barcelona’s Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde or Arsenal’s Jurriën Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly. But right now, the PSG fullback pairing of Mendes and Hakimi is the best in the world.

The pace, the energy, the maturity in their games at, respectively, 22 and 26 years old, the goals they score, the chances they create — this duo is a cut above.

They also have improved a lot defensively this season, best illustrated by Mendes’ outstanding performances against Mohamed Salah and Liverpool in he Champions League round of 16. With the ball, they are one of PSG’s main threats now as we saw at Villa Park where their two goals, one each, sent Paris to the semifinals. — Laurens