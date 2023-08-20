Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Half time: Aston Villa 2-0 Everton An emphatic first-half performance from Aston Villa, who lead through a volley from John McGinn and a penalty from Douglas Luiz. They’ve been great; Everton – who lost poor Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a cheekbone injury – have not.

45+9 min And now Gueye is booked for a poor lunge at McGinn.

45+4 min Watkins rolls Keane, who pulls him back and is booked.

45+1 min: Good save from Martinez! Patterson screws an ingenious through pass to Danjuma, who hammers a low shot from a tight angle that hits Martinez and goes behind for a corner.

45 min Nine added minutes. Yep.

42 min It’s easy to talk about Everton’s shortcomings, but Villa have played some exhilarating stuff. Bailey, Diaby, Digne and McGinn have all looked so sharp.

41 min “I feel this is Everton’s year,” says Tony Hughes. “As a long time Villa fan, I know only too well that you can only circle the gaping maw of the Championship for so long before it pulls you in. You become one of those ‘three teams worse than us’ teams. It feels like it’s inevitable for Everton.” I think they’ll be okay if Dyche stays at the club. If Luton and Sheffield United go down – fairly or not, most people think they will – Everton only need to finish above one other team.

39 min Pau Torres misses a great chance, flicking a header across goal rather than towards it after another terrific cross from Digne. Watkins managed to reach the ball on the stretch at the far post but he couldn’t divert it on target. The flag went up after the event, though I’m not sure whether the offside was before or after Torres’s header.

37 min: Everton substitution Calvert-Lewin’s face has started to swell after that collision with Martinez, so he has been replaced by Arnaut Danjuma. It doesn’t count as a concussion substitute. But it does look like he has done serious damage to his cheekbone. The poor guy cannot catch a break. Updated at 09.39 EDT

35 min This would be Villa’s eighth consecutive league win at VIlla Park.

34 min: Diaby hits the post! Villa are playing some blistering stuff. McGinn swaggers away from Gueye on the left and releases the overlapping Digne. He arcs a beautiful first-time cross towards Diaby, who smashes an acrobatic volley that is pushed onto the inside of the post by the diving Pickford. That’s a very good save, and it would have been an even better goal.

33 min Digne is booked for a tactical foul on Garner.

31 min Iwobi makes good ground down the left, but his cross goes straight into Martinez’s hands. On the evidence of the first half an hour, Everton won’t be breaking any xG records this week. Actually, they might, but not in a good way.

28 min Villa are running riot. Bailly surges into the area, chops past Gueye and slides a square ball to Douglas Luiz. He eschews the shot and touches it over to Diaby, whose low shot is saved to his right by Pickford. That was a decent chance. Updated at 09.29 EDT

27 min After 26 minutes, there is a minute’s applause for Michael Jones, the Everton supporter who died tragically at the site of Everton’s new stadium.

26 min “Afternoon Rob,” weeps Stephen Carr. “That was a very nice goal scored by a very good player. Everton appear to be playing midfielders in midfield positions but they don’t actually seem to be able to perform any of the required functions of that role.”

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Everton (Douglas Luiz 24) A fine penalty from Douglas Luiz. Pickford went the right way, to his left, but Douglas Luiz slapped it right into the corner. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz scores their second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters Updated at 09.34 EDT

24 min Pickford is booked for timewasting before the penalty.

A cross from the right was headed down towards Watkins in the six-yard box. Pickford flew towards him fist-first, didn’t get the ball and then ran into Watkins. It probably didn’t affect Watkins’ shot, which was cleared off the line, but that doesn’t matter. Updated at 09.26 EDT

PENALTY TO VILLA! Watkins’ shot is cleared off the line by Patterson – but he was clattered by Pickford just after getting the shot away, and Anthony Taylor has given the penalty. Updated at 09.24 EDT

21 min McGinn runs at Patterson to win a corner for Villa, who are starting to dominate this game.

That’s a pretty good goal. Diaby ran at the Everton defence and found Bailey on the right side of the area. He swerved neatly away from Young, got to the byline and screwed a cutback into the six-yard box. McGinn arrived late to sidefoot a volley into the net.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Everton (McGinn 18) John McGinn gives Villa the lead! Aston Villa’s John McGinn celebrates scoring their first goal with Leon Bailey. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters Updated at 09.30 EDT

14 min The Everton defence have made a confident start. Young moves forward and is pulled back by Douglas Luiz, who is rightly booked.

13 min Diaby releases Bailey on the right side of the area. Bailey tries to return it to Diaby instead of shooting, and the pass goes astray.

12 min He’s going to continue.

12 min Actually Calvert-Lewin is bleeding slightly, and he looks pretty groggy as he gets to his feet.

11 min Calvert-Lewin is still down, though he’s conscious and not bleeding. I don’t think it was a clash of heads, but he might have taken Martinez’s shoulder in the face.

10 min Martinez and Calvert-Lewin stay down after a hefty collision. This doesn’t look great for Calvert-Lewin.

8 min Watkins moves into the area from the left and stabs the ball back to Diaby, who shoots over from inside the D.

7 min “Good morning,” writes Mary Waltz. “Finished watching the glorious World Cup final (gutted for the Lionesses) took a morning walk, put on my black hoodie, read Jonathan Wilson’s accurate but thoroughly depressing article. I am now hunkering down for the long march to 40 points and safety. I am starting slowly with my hopes. A goal, a simple bloody goal. Is that too much to ask? Sigh.”

5 min Douglas Luiz goes down after receiving a hand in the face from Doucoure. He’s fine. Villa have made a fast start, as you’d expect given their brilliant home form at the back end of last season.

2 min The second corner is cleared.

2 min The corner is taken short to McGinn on the edge of the area. He beats Gueye and floats a chip that hits Tarkowski and goes behind for another corner.

1 min Villa win a corner after 12 seconds, with Digne’s shot deflected behind by Garner.

1 min Peep peep! Villa kick off from right to left as we watch.

If you’d like to follow reaction to England’s World Cup final defeat, we have just the place for you.

“There’s taking each game as it comes and there’s Wolves and Sheffield United up next for Everton,” says Gary Naylor. “I hope DCL is not the difference between a 2-1 defeat and a 2-0 defeat today, at a cost of three weeks out. PS I’m relatively optimistic as Evertonians go.” And we’ll be hearing from Mary Waltz shortly.

Team news Both teams make one change from last weekend. Pau Torres replaces Tyrone Mings – who is probably out for the season – in the Villa defence. He’ll be up against Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is in for Neal Maupay. Aston Villa (possible 4-2-2-2) Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne; Kamara, Douglas Luiz; Bailey, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Substitutes: Olsen, Marschall, Diego Carlos, Chambers, Tielemans, Traore, Coutinho, Duran, Archer. Everton (possible 4-2-3-1) Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young; Gueye, Onana; Garner, Doucoure, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

Substitutes: Virginia, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Onyango, Maupay, Danjuma, Cannon, Dobbin. Referee Anthony Taylor. Updated at 08.22 EDT