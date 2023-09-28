Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Aston Villa’s women’s team are “dreading” playing in the club’s new home shirt this weekend after players complained the kits were retaining sweat and creating a “wet look”.

Villa’s men’s team have reported the issue to the club, saying that the design produced by kit manufacturer Castore makes the shirt “heavy” and “clingy”, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The club’s claret and blue home shirts have noticeably been changing colour this season and players say they are uncomfortable while playing in them.

Concerns have also been raised among the women’s team ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League opener against Manchester United, in a match that will be shown live on BBC Two.

The BBC commentator Jacqui Oatley told Newsbeat: “Normally they’d absolutely relish those games and look forward to them. But they’re actually dreading it because they’re really conscious about how they’re going to look in this wet, clingy kit – for obvious reasons.”

Villa’s women’s team wore the kit in pre-season and although reports suggest no complaints were officially made at the time, Villa and Castore are now working to improve the kit’s design.

Villa’s men’s team have worn the shirts twice this week, away at Chelsea on Sunday and at home to Everton on Wednesday, and on both occasions players were left looking soaked in sweat.

Villa signed a contract with British company Castore, who have also produced kits for Newcastle, Wolves and Rangers this season, in 2022 and there were no issues with the design on last season’s kit.

The Independent has approached Castore for comment