Outgoing Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has repeatedly refused to say if Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s son was given a Chairman’s Lounge membership.

Members of Parliament, with rare exceptions, are usually given passes to secluded areas of airports to save them from having to mix with regular travellers in departure lounges.

But Nathan Albanese, the 23-year-old son of Mr Albanese and his ex-wife Carmel Tebbutt, a former NSW deputy premier, was reportedly given special treatment.

This occurred as Qantas lobbied the federal government to stop Qatar Airways from being allowed to bring extra flights into Australia.

Mr Joyce, appearing before a Senate committee in Melbourne on Monday afternoon, refused to confirm if he had discussed the issue with Anthony Albanese.

‘Again, I’m not going to comment on Chairman’s club membership, I’ve got privacy issues where we will not comment on who’s in, who’s been offered it, why they’re there,’ he said.

‘I will not be making any comment on that, confirming or denying it.’

Mr Joyce also refused to confirm if any family members of any MPs had been given free Chairman’s Lounge membership, under questioning from Greens senator Penny Allman-Payne.

‘Again, I will not comment on the Chairman’s Lounge, I will not comment on who’s in and who isn’t there,’ he said.

‘There are privacy issues with that.’

Mr Joyce refused to even say how a Chairman’s Lounge membership is granted.

‘I’m not making any reference to who or who is in the lounge or under which criteria that is granted,’ he said.

Mr Joyce was also asked whether Qantas actively lobbied the Albanese government to block rival Qatar Airways from getting extra flights to Australia.

‘We do make representations on a lot of these issues,’ he said. ‘That’s the way the system works.’

