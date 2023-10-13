ASTRID WETT brutally shoved rival Alexia Grace during their X-rated Misfits Boxing weigh in.

The OnlyFans star stepped out on the scales in red lingerie ahead of her bout on Saturday night.

3 Astrid Wett stepped out in red lingerie at the Misfits Boxing weigh ins Credit: PA

3 The OnlyFans star shoved rival Alexia Grace during an X-rated final face-off Credit: PA

Astrid and Alexia will meet in the ring at the AO Arena in Manchester for the Misfits Boxing flyweight title.

Their clash appears on the undercard of the Misfits Prime card, headlined by KSI vs Tommy Fury.

Ahead of the bout, the pair were involved in one final face-off during Friday’s weigh-ins, after Astrid had released a disstrack aimed at her opponent.

Both fighters hit the scales in skimpy underwear, with Alexia donning black lingerie as she tensed on the scales.

The rivals exchanged words on stage as tempers boiled, with Astrid shoving her opponent.

Security staff quickly stepped in to separate the pair before the situation could escalate.

Astrid and Alexia previously clashed at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

After launching into an X-rated rant, Astrid charged across the stage at her opponent, only to again be stopped by security.

3 Alexia hit the scales in black lingerie ahead of Saturday’s bout Credit: PA

Saturday night’s fight will see the two fighters settle their long-running feud.

They had been due to meet in the ring earlier this year, only for the bout to be scrapped after Alexia put Astrid through a table and left her in hospital.

Misfits’ Prime card will be headlined by the highly-anticipated match-up between YouTuber KSI and Love Island star Fury.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul takes on Bellator fighter Dillon Danis in the co-main event.