after a video surfaced showing CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot together at a Coldplay concert.The decision comes amid an internal investigation announced by the company’s board.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were seen together at a Coldplay concert. A kiss cam moment captured Byron holding Cabot from behind. They reacted visibly when shown on the screen and tried to cover their faces. The moment quickly went viral online and raised questions about professional conduct at Astronomer.

Astronomer Statement



Two days after the incident, Astronomer released a formal statement. The company said its board had launched an internal investigation. It confirmed that the woman in the video was not VP of Human Resources Alyssa Stoddard, as some online posts had claimed. The statement also said that no other employees were present in the video.

Astronomer Clarification



“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video.”

The company also added that Byron had not released any public statement, dismissing various reports suggesting otherwise.

Internal Delays and Negotiations



As per Eleanor Hawkins of Axios, the company’s delayed public response was partly due to ongoing negotiations related to Byron’s resignation and exit terms. Discussions reportedly slowed down the company’s ability to act and make a formal announcement, a Men’s Journal report said.

Live Events

Sources told Axios that Astronomer has now placed both Byron and Cabot on immediate leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This was the first concrete action taken since the video became widely circulated, the report added.

Next Steps for Astronomer



The company’s board is overseeing the formal investigation. No timeline has been given, but Astronomer has stated it will share more details soon. Byron and Cabot have not made any public comments. As of now, their employment status remains paused until the internal review is completed.

Astronomer has not specified whether the leave is paid or unpaid, and it has not commented on potential replacements for the two executives.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Background



Andy Byron became CEO of Astronomer in July 2023. He lives in New York with his wife and two children.

Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer as Chief People Officer about nine months ago. Her role includes employee engagement and working with leadership. Both have remained silent since the video was posted.

Coldplay Concert Incident



During a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium, a kiss cam captured Andy Byron with Kristin Cabot, the company’s Head of HR. Coldplay singer Chris Martin commented humorously, “Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” after seeing them on screen.

Byron appeared to quickly move away and hide when the camera focused on them. Cabot also covered her face. The moment was caught on video and shared across social media platforms, leading to thousands of reactions.

