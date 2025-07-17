may range from $20 million to $70 million. The Astronomer executive has gained everyone’s attention on social media.

A Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston turned into an unexpected viral moment involving Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer. A kiss cam video featuring the two executives has spread widely online, leading to speculation about a possible affair between them.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Kiss Cam Viral Moment



The incident took place during Coldplay’s live show at Gillette Stadium. The venue’s kiss cam captured Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot standing closely, with Byron’s arm around Cabot. When they appeared on the large screen, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin commented, “Oh look at these two.”

Martin, unaware of their identities or marital status, added, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” The crowd laughed, but Byron and Cabot appeared startled. Byron quickly leaned away while Cabot covered her face. The brief exchange was recorded by concertgoers and soon uploaded to platforms like TikTok and X.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Clip of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

After the video spread online, many social media users began speculating about the nature of Byron and Cabot’s relationship. Several comments pointed out that Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. Critics expressed concern about the implications of workplace behavior and the public exposure of private actions.

Some online users shared sympathy for Byron's wife, while others debated whether the display at a public event reflected poor judgment. Despite the speculation, neither Byron nor Cabot has issued any statements or clarifications about the video or the status of their relationship.



What is Astronomer, Tech Company?

Andy Byron became CEO of Astronomer in July 2023. Astronomer is a New York-based tech company offering Astro, a DataOps platform that helps businesses manage Apache Airflow workflows. The company supports clients in maintaining system uptime and accelerating development processes.

Byron has held leadership positions at several software companies, including Lacework, Cybereason, and Fuze. He shares company updates and product news on his LinkedIn profile. Outside of work, Byron lives with his wife and two children.

Andy Byron Net Worth



Astronomer was last valued between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion after its Series D funding round in May 2025. As CEO, Byron likely holds an equity share in the company. Based on standard CEO ownership ranges for private startups, he could own between 1% and 5% of the company.

This would place Byron’s estimated equity between $12 million and $65 million. When adding possible salary, bonuses, and stock options from his past executive roles, his overall net worth may range from $20 million to $70 million.





Who is Kristin Cabot?



Kristin Cabot serves as Chief People Officer at Astronomer. Her responsibilities likely include managing HR operations, recruitment, and employee policies. Like Byron, she has not publicly addressed the concert incident or the nature of her relationship with him.

Cabot has maintained a low public profile. Her appearance in the video has drawn new attention to her professional role and created further speculation around the company’s internal dynamics.

The kiss cam moment between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert has triggered widespread public attention and online debate. While the video has gone viral, the key individuals involved have remained silent. The long-term impact on their personal and professional lives remains uncertain.

FAQs



What is Andy Byron’s net worth?

Andy Byron’s net worth is estimated between $20 million and $70 million, based on his equity in Astronomer and past executive roles in tech companies.

What happened between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot?

A video from a Coldplay concert showed the two embracing on the kiss cam, leading to online speculation of an affair due to their body language and lack of public statements.

