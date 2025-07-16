Scientists have witnessed the earliest stages of planet formation ever observed, watching hot minerals crystallize into solid particles around a baby star 1,300 light-years away. This discovery, published in Nature, marks the first time researchers have caught a planetary system at the very moment when planets begin to form—providing a cosmic time machine to study our own solar system’s birth.

The breakthrough came from studying HOPS-315, a young star surrounded by a swirling disc of gas and dust called a protoplanetary disc. Using the James Webb Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers detected silicon monoxide (SiO) transitioning from gas to solid crystalline minerals—the crucial first step in planet formation.

A Window to Our Past

“For the first time, we have identified the earliest moment when planet formation is initiated around a star other than our Sun,” explains Melissa McClure, lead author from Leiden University. The finding offers unprecedented insight into how rocky planets like Earth come to exist.

In our solar system, similar crystalline minerals are found trapped in ancient meteorites—primordial rocks that scientists use to date when our solar system began forming. These meteorites contain the same silicon monoxide compounds now being observed around HOPS-315, but in their fully solidified state.

Co-author Merel van ‘t Hoff from Purdue University describes their discovery as “a picture of the baby Solar System,” noting that “we’re seeing a system that looks like what our Solar System looked like when it was just beginning to form.”

The Birth Process Revealed

The research team discovered that the mineral formation is occurring in a region equivalent to our asteroid belt’s location around the Sun. This positioning isn’t coincidental—it’s exactly where astronomers would expect to find the building blocks of rocky planets.

The process works like this: In the extreme heat near young stars, silicon monoxide exists as a gas. As temperatures drop with distance from the star, this gas begins condensing into solid crystals. These tiny particles then stick together, gradually growing larger until they form kilometer-sized “planetesimals”—the seeds that eventually become planets.

Key findings from the study include:

Silicon monoxide detected in both gaseous and crystalline forms around HOPS-315

Mineral formation occurring at the same relative distance as our asteroid belt

Evidence of the transition from gas to solid happening in real-time

Temperature and chemical conditions matching early solar system models

Technical Marvel

“This process has never been seen before in a protoplanetary disc—or anywhere outside our Solar System,” emphasizes Edwin Bergin, co-author from the University of Michigan. The detection required combining two of astronomy’s most powerful tools.

The James Webb Space Telescope first identified the chemical signatures of these crystalline minerals. Then ALMA pinpointed their exact location within the protoplanetary disc, revealing they were forming in a narrow ring around the star.

The observations show carbon monoxide streaming away from the star in a butterfly-shaped wind, while silicon monoxide jets beam outward in narrow streams. But most importantly, they reveal a disc of gaseous silicon monoxide actively condensing into solid particles.

Cosmic Archaeology

This discovery transforms HOPS-315 into a natural laboratory for studying planetary formation. “We’re really seeing these minerals at the same location in this extrasolar system as where we see them in asteroids in the Solar System,” notes Logan Francis, a postdoctoral researcher at Leiden University.

The findings suggest that planet formation follows universal patterns across the galaxy. The same physical processes that created Earth and other rocky planets in our solar system are actively occurring around distant stars, providing astronomers with living examples of planetary birth.

Elizabeth Humphreys, an ESO astronomer not involved in the study, describes the research as revealing “a very early stage of planet formation” that “highlights the combined strength of JWST and ALMA for exploring protoplanetary discs.”

The discovery opens new possibilities for understanding how common Earth-like planets might be throughout the universe, while offering direct observational evidence of the processes that shaped our cosmic neighborhood 4.6 billion years ago.

