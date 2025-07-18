Dear Astronomy Now community,

We have some exciting company news we’d like to share with you…

Today we’re starting a new chapter in the Astronomy Now story, as we relaunch under new management (plot twist ahead!).

Our mission remains the same as it has since Astronomy Now was born nearly 40 years ago: to help you feel at home under the night sky, to guide you on your journey to becoming a better astronomer, to bring the Universe to your doorstep with our monthly magazine, and to connect astronomy enthusiasts like you.

We’ll be kicking off with the September issue, on sale 21 August, and you can already look forward to new magazine sections covering a wider range of subjects – including more of YOU! In the meantime we’ll be building an even more engaging online experience and refreshing our subscriber-only benefits…

We want to hear from you!

Your new team comes with a lot of energy and fresh ideas, but we also need YOUR help to shape the magazine and online experience that you want. What would you like to see more of? What are you not currently enjoying? Don’t hold back! Write to us here. We may feature your views in our new Your Space community page.

Plot twist!

Time to announce the new management team… or should that be ‘old’?!…

At the helm is Dr Stuart Clark, who previously served as Astronomy Now Editor in 2005 after freelancing for the magazine from 1992 (or thereabouts..). Taking the lead on digital content and community management is former Astronomy Now Online & Deputy Editor Dr Emily Baldwin (2008-2012). In the interim both Stuart and Emily have had the role of the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Senior Science Editor, as well as set up their own content strategy companies in the space sector, so they bring an incredible wealth of experience back to their beloved Astronomy Now community, where it all began for them! Astronomy Now long-timers Steve Kelly (Publishing Manager), Greg Smye-Rumsby (Art Manager) and Mark Armstrong (Night Sky Manager) complete the management team.

Your much-loved trusty team of astronomy guides remains much the same, so expect to still hear from night sky experts Owen Brazell, Bob Argyle, and Tracie Heywood, imaging pros like Nik Szymanek, kit gurus like Steve Ringwood, and regular contributors Colin Stuart, Ian Seymour, Ade Ashford, and Allan Chapman……. But we’re also widening our network of experts and will be announcing new contributors soon!

We’d also like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank former manager Steven Young and Editor Keith Cooper. Steven has nurtured the magazine for an incredible 31 years! We’re really glad to still be working closely together – Steven will continue to manage the annual AstroFest conference and Spaceflight Now.

Change takes time, so please bear with us as we busy about behind the scenes to make Astronomy Now shine brighter than ever.

Thank you for being a part of our story.

✨Stay tuned and clear skies✨

Astronomy Now Senior Management Team