





Astros first baseman Jon Singleton put together a legendary performance on Friday after roughly an eight-year absence from the MLB ranks.

In the Astros’ Friday matchup with the Angels, Singleton, playing in his third game back with the club this season, notched two home runs in his first two at-bats before going on to finish 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

Prior to the 2023 season, Singleton, who made his MLB debut with Houston in June 2014, spent the last eight seasons in the minor leagues and independent leagues. In January 2018, Singleton was dealt a 100-game suspension after he failed a third test for a drug of abuse. But in 2022, after playing a year in the Mexican League, he joined the Brewers organization. He was called up with Milwaukee this year before he was released and then signed by the Astros.

Two at-bats

Two homers

FIVE RBI

Jon Singleton is having an evening! pic.twitter.com/AbBMMzuhkJ — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2023

Friday was only his third appearance of the season for Houston, but he certainly made his mark for the surging Astros.







