Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Jun 17, 2025













Astroscale Ltd. has secured a GBP 5.15 million contract from the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), via the BAE Systems-led Serapis framework, to spearhead the Orpheus mission aimed at advancing space situational awareness and weather monitoring capabilities.





As reliance on space-based infrastructure increases, the threat from space weather, hostile activity, and orbital congestion has prompted the UK to invest in Orpheus. The mission will collect key space environment data to bolster national and allied resilience.





Lloyd’s of London has warned that severe solar storms could trigger global economic losses of up to $2.4 trillion by disrupting navigation, communications, and defence systems. Orpheus is designed to mitigate such risks.





Astroscale UK will manage mission operations and collaborate with Open Cosmos Ltd., which will design and build two formation-flying mini satellites equipped with in-situ and remote sensing instruments. These satellites will monitor the ionosphere and space weather phenomena.





Astroscale brings proven in-orbit experience from its 2021 ELSA-d debris removal demo and the 2024 ADRAS-J inspection mission. “The Dstl Orpheus mission is an important opportunity for Astroscale to demonstrate our capability to deliver innovative missions in the Defence arena and in support of national security,” said Nick Shave, Managing Director of Astroscale UK. “We are pleased to contribute our space mission design, development, integration and operations experience to ensure a successful mission which will also demonstrate the UK’s value to international partner nations.”





Dstl Chief Executive Dr. Paul Hollinshead emphasized the strategic importance of the project, stating, “Changes in space weather can have a critical impact on satellites which provide navigation aids, telecommunications and data transmission. Sustained investment in space research in collaboration with our international partners strengthens the security of UK interests in space.”





Open Cosmos will supply advanced CubeSat platforms, while ionospheric payloads are being developed by the US Naval Research Laboratory, University of Bath, and Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. “Our advanced satellite solutions will provide the critical data needed to understand the ionosphere and protect vital space infrastructure,” said Rafel Jorda, CEO of Open Cosmos.





Running through 2028, the fully funded Orpheus mission will span the full lifecycle from satellite development to launch and operations, supporting UK defence readiness and global space domain awareness.





