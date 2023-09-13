ASWE: Evolve, October 26–28 In New Orleans, Louisiana

This year, WCET hosts the first Annual Summit for Women in eLearning (ASWE), formerly known as IFWE, in conjunction with the WCET Annual Meeting.

The ASWE program includes inspiring presenters, collaborative sessions, and opportunities for networking. It is designed to tap into resources that include mentorships, digital learning programs and products, and an opportunity to share ideas and learn from experts in the profession about relevant topics. In addition, attendees gain a better understanding of how to be a successful leader, up-and-coming leader, or support person in digital and online learning.

ASWE is a time for attendees to listen, think, talk, network, reflect, dream, and learn. Whether you are from K-12, higher education, corporate, military, government, or telehealth, ASWE welcomes you.