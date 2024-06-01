Halfway through the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre share the lead at 10 under par, and Joel Dahmen is two shots back. And next on the board, a solid value—with the home crowd behind him—looks enticing for those looking to make a live bet 36 holes into this event.
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes appears compelling at +800 on DraftKings. He is fresh off a second-round 64, where everything came together—a combination of skill, national pride and recent form. He’s a solid putter on Tour, and he boasts a remarkable +3.83 Strokes Gained on the greens thus far this week. Beware the hot putter.
And of course as a Canadian native, Hughes carries the hopes of the home crowd, which often serves as a motivating factor. Last year fellow Canadian Nick Taylor rode the wave from the fans to win the event and end Canada’s six-decade drought.
It’s also worth noting that Hughes finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship a few weeks ago, so he’s been a recent contender. He currently finds himself three strokes off the lead, and he’s our favorite value currently on the board for those looking to cash in this week.
