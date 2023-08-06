Business & FinanceDealsHealth

Reuters exclusively reported that Thorne HealthTech Inc (THRN.O), a provider of at-home health tests and nutritional supplements, is exploring a sale.

Market Impact

Thorne’s shares ended trading on Friday up 12.9% at $5.95 on the news, giving the company a market value of $320 million. They are up 63.9% year-to-date, outperforming an 18.2% rise in the S&P 500 Index.