WANT to know the secret to continued success? Sticking to the original model.

In a sharp U-turn from the recent Victoria’s Secret campaigns, that have been a bit less supermodel and a lot more woke, they have gone back to their original format of almost scarily sexy women in their undies.

6 Victoria’s Secret have gone back to their original format of almost scarily sexy women in their undies (pictured Hailey Bieber) Credit: The Mega Agency

In 2021, after some very troubling revelations about its former billionaire CEO Leslie Wexner’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the brand’s image went from one of perfect fantasy to, well, a bit like Dove’s 2004 real women campaign.

The new creative director Raul Martinez said things like: “It has to have a purpose” and his teenage daughter told him to: “Do it for us.

“The Gen Zs.”

But it would seem after a couple of years of soul searching and realising the Gen Zs aren’t going to pay their wages, the label is back with the if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it crew of sleek gazelles in tiny undies.

They have hired super beauties Naomi Campbell, 53, Gisele Bundchen, 43, Emily Ratajkowski, 32, and Hailey Bieber, 26.

And fans are delighted, with comments including: “Finally some REAL ANGELS ARE BACK!!!”

Let’s face it: if I wanted to see a normal woman in her underwear, I’d just look in the mirror.

6 Victoria’s Secret had turned woke in recent years with their advertising campaigns Credit: The Mega Agency

6 Naomi Campbell is fronting the brand’s latest campaign for The Icon Bra Credit: The Mega Agency

6 The brand hired super beauty Gisele Bundchen, 43, and fans are delighted Credit: The Mega Agency

6 Models such as Emily Ratajkowski are back for latest ads Credit: The Mega Agency