The death toll from the wildfires sweeping through south-eastern South Korea has risen to at least 28, with 37 more people injured, news agency Yonhap reported on Friday.

The fires, which have been raging since Friday, have already burnt down some 48,000 hectares of forest, more than double the area burned by the fires of 2000, previously the worst in South Korea’s history, Yonhap reported.

Firefighters were working in better conditions on Friday, with better visibility and cooler temperatures following overnight rainfall, the agency said.

Around 38,000 residents have so far had to flee, Yonhap cited the government’s disaster response agency as saying.

The fires, which began in Sancheong County, about 250 kilometres south-east of Seoul, have caused significant destruction, including to several historical sites.

Goun Temple in Uiseong, built in 681, was destroyed, Yonhap reported, adding that national treasures stored in the ancient temple had been relocated before its destruction. The historic Hahoe village, which UNESCO declared a World Heritage site in 2010, is also threatened by the flames.

The fires have been fuelled by dry winds and a prolonged drought, according to officials.

Wildfires are not uncommon in South Korea during dry spells. In recent years, both average temperatures and extreme weather events have increased in the country, significantly increasing the risk and severity of fires.

Experts view the increase in wildfires as a sign of the ongoing effects of climate change.