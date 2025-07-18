At least three deputies were killed Friday in an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center, according to law enforcement sources.

The blast occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the center on Eastern Avenue, which is home to the sheriff’s special enforcement bureau and the arson explosive detail, including the bomb squad.

Authorities were investigating, but the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Sources told The Times that a bomb squad was moving some explosives when the blast occurred. LAPD’s bomb squad responded to the scene to help render any other potential explosives safe and the immediate area has been evacuated.

Officials covered the blast area with a massive tarp. About 25 yards away from the facility, the windows of an SUV cruiser were blown out by the explosion.

Times staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.