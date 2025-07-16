– Violence erupted on July 16 at a rally of Bangladesh’s youth-led National Citizen Party (NCP) in the southern town of Gopalganj, with four people killed and more injured, according to local media.

Deadly student-led protests forced long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India in August 2024. Since then, there have been delays over promised reforms, growing protests and political division.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who took over as interim head, said in a post on X that members of the NCP, police and media were attacked during a peaceful rally on July 16, with cars vandalised and individuals assaulted.

“Preventing young citizens from peacefully holding a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their revolutionary movement is a shameful violation of their fundamental rights,” he said, blaming Hasina’s political party, the Awami League, and its student group for the violence.

BBC News Bangla reported that four people were killed while the local daily Prothom Alo said nine were injured.

The authorities imposed a curfew.

The Awami League said on Facebook that one of its members was killed by army gunfire. REUTERS