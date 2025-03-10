At least eight people were injured when a customer rammed into a CarMax store in Inglewood, California, Saturday afternoon, according to the Inglewood Police Department. The incident is being investigated as an intentional act.

Police were dispatched to the store on the 8600 block of S. La Cienega Boulevard at around 2:03 p.m. local time, after a customer exited the building, entered a vehicle and drove into the business, police said, adding that a “business dispute” may have been the driver’s motive.

Video of the crash circulating on social media shows a silver Subaru backing into the business via a doorway before making a turn and driving out via another doorway.

Eight people were injured as a result of the crash, including two who were critically injured and taken to area hospitals, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In a statement, CarMax said the suspect was a customer who “had his vehicle appraised.”

In a separate statement, the company said two of its employees and “several customers” were hurt. The employees were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, it said, adding that the injured customers were also hospitalized.

“The safety of our associates, community and customers is our top priority,” CarMax said. “We are deeply saddened by this event and our hearts go out to everyone impacted.”

The company said it has “a plan of action in place” and that it is “working with the authorities on the investigation.”

Police said the driver, whom they have not identified, left the store following the crash and turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department at a police academy on Manchester Avenue. He was arrested and is being detained.

The suspect faces multiple counts, including assault with a deadly weapon. Inglewood police have not responded to a request for comment.