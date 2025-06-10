At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a school shooting Tuesday in the Austrian city of Graz, local media reported.

Austria’s interior ministry confirming that several people had been killed at a Graz school. Police told the Associated Press that an operation was underway at the BORG Dreierschützengasse school, a secondary school located in the northwest of the city.

Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig told Austrian public broadcaster ORF that police had evacuated the building after gunshots were heard.

Those injured included students and teachers, who were taken to the nearby Helmut List Hall events space for emergency care, according to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was among those injured.

The Austrian interior ministry did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.