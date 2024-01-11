ATH Vodka launches ATH Rewards app with Tidepay, leveraging web3 for exclusive lifestyle rewards.

ATH token serves as primary incentivization, offering discounts, event access, and more.

Commitment to web3 optimization includes 10% revenue allocation for ATH token buyback and burn.

Global spirits brand ATH Vodka is revolutionizing customer engagement with the launch of the ATH Rewards app, powered by Tidepay. This innovative loyalty program leverages web3 technology and the ATH token to offer users a range of exclusive lifestyle rewards.

Beyond its renowned premium vodka, ATH is breaking new ground in incentivization, bringing a fresh perspective to the intersection of luxury spirits and cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

Unlocking exclusive rewards with ATH Rewards App

ATH Vodka’s ATH Rewards app is set to redefine brand loyalty, utilizing the ATH token as the primary mechanism for incentivization. Users can accumulate ATH tokens through various activities, notably by purchasing ATH Vodka products.

From discounts on ATH Vodka offerings to access to live events, music festivals like Strawberries and Cream, supercar trips with Cannon Run, weekends away, and even yacht hire – the ATH Rewards app transforms every bottle of ATH into a gateway for exclusive rewards. This decentralized approach, powered by blockchain, ensures a seamless and transparent rewards system for ATH Vodka customers.

Web3 optimization and social responsibility

In a strategic move, ATH Vodka pledges to allocate 10% of its revenue towards buying back and burning ATH tokens. This initiative not only increases demand for the token but also demonstrates a commitment to optimizing the brand’s web3 strategy. Simultaneously, a portion of ATH Vodka’s profits will be directed towards charitable causes, aligning the brand with social responsibility while harnessing the potential of blockchain technology.

The ATH Rewards app is a testament to how traditional brands can seamlessly integrate with emerging technologies to deliver unparalleled value to their customers. By utilizing Tidepay’s B2C engagement solution and the power of the ATH token, ATH Vodka is at the forefront of an industry-wide transformation, setting a precedent for other global brands looking to explore the limitless possibilities of web3.

This synergy between a luxury spirits brand and cutting-edge blockchain technology not only enhances customer loyalty but also exemplifies the potential for diverse industries to embrace and benefit from the decentralized revolution. The ATH Rewards app stands as a testament to innovation and commitment to creating memorable experiences for ATH Vodka enthusiasts, firmly establishing the brand in the ever-evolving landscape of digital incentives and exclusive rewards.