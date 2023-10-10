ATL Jacob feels that Kanye West has been more influential and done more for Hip Hop than one of the genre’s most celebrated artists, 2Pac.

The conversation began on Sunday (October 8), when the producer retweeted someone who questioned ‘Pac’s influence over Ye based on a graphic that listed the late rapper’s impact on music at 76 percent to the latter’s 24 percent.

“I never seen another Tupac .. but I seen 100 Kanyes .. the influence is brazy,” Jacob wrote. He later added: “Kanye west has done more for HipHop than Tupac .. facts.”

In replying to a fan, he also said: “Tupac a great rapper but Future more influential than him as an artist.”

You can view the tweets below:

ATL Jacob was one of the creative minds who lent their talents to Kanye West’s Donda 2 in 2022. However, the producer behind “Pablo,” “Louie Bags” and “Keep It Burning” later opened up about the lack of payment he and the other creatives are facing due to the unusual rollout of the album. Being that the project was only released on Ye’s Stem Player device and not on streaming services, there’s no clear way to collect royalties.

“Everybody was confused like, ‘How do we get paid?’” Jacob said in a VLADTV interview. “I’m still confused. If he banned from Stem Player now, how we get paid?”

While Donda 2 does remain on Stem Player for now, it’s uncharted territory as far as royalties go and no payment has been issued. Luckily, Jacob didn’t seem too upset.

“I ain’t tripping though ’cause I learned a lot working on them, just creative-wise,” he added. “I learned a lot. Even business too, I learned a lot. … As long as the songs ain’t out publicly and I still didn’t get paid, then it’s cool. You just learn.”

He did nod his head when asked if he was disappointed the project wasn’t released publicly, however.

In the meantime, Kanye West is reportedly preparing to release a new album in the near future. At the top of the month, The Sun reported he’d hosted a listening party in a recording studio in Italy for it. The tabloid said that Ye “yelled and appeared out-of-sorts” while previewing the new LP.

“At times, Ye seemed to have fun, but at other points he looked completely out-of-whack while playing it,” they continued.

Ty Dolla $ign was at the event, and there appears to be a collaboration with him on the project, according to The Sun and social media posts from fan sites. Ye’s wife Bianca Sensori reportedly did not attend.

No title or release date for the project has yet surfaced.