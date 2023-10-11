Atlanta officer fired after man’s Taser-related death ruled a homicide

Comment on this story Comment

When Arnitra Hollman got a call from her father on Aug. 10, she didn’t know she was listening to his last words. Earlier that night, Johnny Hollman Sr., a 62-year-old church deacon in Atlanta, had gotten into a minor car crash. He’d already called his daughter twice to update her as he waited for police to arrive.

After an officer arrived, he tried to give Hollman a traffic citation, a move he disagreed with, Atlanta police said. The situation escalated, police said, as Hollman resisted arrest, and the officer used his Taser on Hollman before placing him in handcuffs. Arnitra Hollman, who’d answered another phone call from her father at 11:57 p.m., said she heard much of the altercation.

During that call, she said she heard her father ask the officer if he was really going to treat an “old man” this way. Then, she heard her father say he couldn’t breathe.

She kept listening as she told her brother, who was living with her at the time, what was happening. They drove together to the scene of the crash, the call still going.

But during the approximately 17-minute drive, Arnitra Hollman felt in her chest that her father was already gone, she said. She couldn’t hear his voice on the phone anymore.

When she got to the scene, she saw her father was not moving. After he was Tasered and handcuffed, Hollman had become unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

His death in Atlanta — where tensions between residents and law enforcement were already high — sparked calls for the police department to take disciplinary action against the arresting officer, release body-camera video of the incident and revamp its policies for traffic citations.

On Tuesday, two months after Hollman’s death, Police Chief Darin Schierbaum announced that the arresting officer, Kiran Kimbrough, had been fired for “failing to follow the department’s standard operating procedures.” The termination comes after Hollman’s death was ruled a homicide by the Fulton County medical examiner in an autopsy report late last month. The electrical shock during the arrest and his existing heart disease contributed to his death, according to the autopsy report.

Lance LoRusso, an attorney representing Kimbrough, said the officer “vehemently denies any wrongdoing or policy violations” and plans to appeal his termination.

For members of Hollman’s family, who have been pressing for criminal charges to be brought against Kimbrough, the officer’s termination is “not good enough,” Arnitra Hollman said.

“We’re looking for justice, and we want it all,” she said.

On Aug. 10, Johnny Hollman had been driving home after a Bible study at his daughter’s home, she said.

A chairman at the Lively Stones of God Ministries in Atlanta, Hollman was a caring and charismatic leader, always looking out for his congregation and others, his daughter said.

He “never missed a day” of calling his children — checking on them, letting them know they were on his mind. Sometimes, he would call just to sing to them, Arnitra Hollman said. Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” was one of his favorites, and he’d sing it to her at least once a week, she said.

After her father left her home on Aug. 10, he picked up food for her mother and was on his way home when he got into a wreck.

Hollman and the other driver both called police and waited for more than an hour before an officer arrived, attorneys for his family said.

After assessing the situation, Kimbrough tried to issue a traffic citation to Hollman, who disagreed with it and became “agitated and uncooperative,” police said. When Hollman did not sign the citation, Kimbrough tried to arrest him, and he resisted, according to police. A few minutes later, Kimbrough used a Taser on him and placed him in handcuffs. Afterward, Kimbrough realized Hollman was unresponsive and asked for emergency medical assistance, police said.

After the incident, Kimbrough was placed on administrative leave and was terminated this week after an internal investigation, Atlanta police said.

The Hollman family and their attorneys have rebuffed the police department’s characterization of the incident, leading them to push for the release of body-camera footage.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the agency’s investigation of the incident is ongoing. Atlanta police said the body-camera video could not be released until the investigation is complete.

After reviewing the incident, the Atlanta Police Department changed its traffic citation procedures to include a provision for situations in which drivers refuse to sign. The update allows officers to write “refusal to sign” on the citation and issue a copy of charges in place of making a physical arrest, police said.

Arnitra Hollman said she hopes the “world can see” what happened during her father’s arrest once the body-camera video is made public.

But she tries not to think about hearing her father in distress during his final moments, she said. Instead, she chooses to remember his singing and his kind words, including those he sent in a video message to one of her sons as he began military training.