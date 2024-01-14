Jawan director Atlee has finally confirmed reports that he will be collaborating with Varun Dhawan. However, not in as a director. The hit Tamil filmmaker has revealed he will be producing his new film which aired allegedly remake of Atlee’s hit film Theri. Dubbed as VD 18, the puja for the shoot recently took place and the muhurat shot of the same was done recently.

Atlee shared the news on his Instagram, sharing not only the announcement but also a video featuring moments from the puja and a glimpse of the muhurat shot. He also revealed that Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead.

Sharing the video, Atlee wrote, “Please shower your blessings and good wishes on this project that’s very close to our heart. Exciting news coming soon!” Varun Dhawan shared the same video with the caption, “Title reveal soon.” Wamiqa shared the video with the caption, “Been waiting to share this news with ya all More exciting news coming soon! Watch this space.”

Check out the post and video:

About Theri Remake

Atlee along with others involved and the cast shared the news on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The Muhurat Pooja Ceremony was held in Mumbai. While Atlee is presenting the film, A. Kaleeswaran will be directing the project. The action entertainer promises to captivate cine-goers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences.

Besides Atlee, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. The project is also presented by Jio Studios in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios. Besides Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh.

Talking about the film with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhwan said, “All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all.”

