Atlético Madrid are prepared to offload Rodrigo De Paul this summer if the Argentina midfielder refuses to sign a contract extension with the Rojiblancos in the coming weeks, a source has told ESPN.

The same source, has, however, stated that Atlético coach Diego Simeone would oppose De Paul leaving the club as he considers him a key player in his squad.

De Paul, 31, has one year left on his contract and Atlético want to avoid losing the player as a free agent in June 2026.

Inter Miami are reportedly monitoring De Paul’s contract situation closely, looking at potential signing the player.

According to reports, Miami are aware that the incentive of having captain Lionel Messi in the team would help convince his Argentina teammate De Paul to join the MLS side.

However, Miami would never be able to meet the transfer fee that Atlético would demand for De Paul even if the clubs have an excellent relationship thanks to the friendship that exists between Atlético CEO Miguel Angel Gil and his Miami counter-part Jorge Mas.

Rodrigo De Paul has one year left on his contract at Atlético Madrid. Getty

De Paul’s potential departure would be a problem for Simeone, who would need to find a midfielder that has the similar qualities to the Argentinian.

Another source has told ESPN that should De Paul depart this summer, one of the preferred candidates to replace him would be Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, who was close to joining Atlético last summer.

There is also the concern, according to another source, that De Paul’s exit could have mid-term consequences in the team. De Paul is close to fellow Argentinian Julián Álvarez in the locker room.

Atlético have added midfielder Álex Baena from Villarreal and left-back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta. They have also signed defender Clément Lenglet and goalkeeper Juan Musso to permanent deals

Atlético expect to announce the signing of Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso at the end of the week. The announcement of Cardoso’s signing has been delayed with the player having been on international duty with the United States at the Gold Cup.