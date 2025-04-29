





Atropos Health, a company that translates real-world clinical data (RWD) into real-world evidence, announced a strategic partnership with Ontada, a McKesson business involved in community oncology. Ontada is connected to The US Oncology Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of McKesson, which delivers real-time data, insights and research on how cancer is treated in a community. The collaboration aims to strengthen the use cases for clinicians, researchers and healthcare leaders to design care protocols, promote precision medicine and create new treatments in oncology. Atropos Health’s automation tools produce evidence from a customer’s data by installing GENEVA OS, its operating system for rapid healthcare evidence, into customers’ internal cloud data environment and the Atropos Evidence Network. Members of the Evidence Network can leverage longitudinal patient data from participating Network sources, giving them access to deidentified patient records while preserving data possession and security. Members can also run queries on the RWD in the Atropos Evidence Network and access data for each question the Real-World Fitness Score evaluates. The collaboration follows Atropos Health’s March announcement of Federated Nodal Deidentification Technology, which will be added to the GENEVA OS platform and accessible to Atropos Evidence Network members. According to the company, Nodal Deidentification allows users to fill data gaps in patients’ longitudinal records from participating Atropos Evidence Network sources. “The demand for high-quality data in oncology is ever present,” Brigham Hyde, CEO and cofounder of Atropos Health, said in a statement. “The Atropos Evidence Network, which will now include Ontada’s RWD, includes benefits across the entire healthcare ecosystem. For health systems, the oncology multi-modal network contains the high-quality RWD necessary to generate the RWE needed for high-stakes clinical decisions.” THE LARGER TREND In February, Emory Healthcare partnered with Atropos Health to advance medication formulary decisions and protocols. Emory piloted a program to advance patient care by allowing clinical questions to be answered in real-time using Atropos’ platform. The Atropos Evidence Network allows Emory users to run studies on national datasets and local Emory data. Clinicians also use Atropos’ Green Button to access RWE. In January, Atropos Health partnered with xCures, an AI-powered healthcare data retrieval company, to harness RWE-based insights to support patient care. The partnership aimed to leverage AI, the Atropos Evidence Network and the xCures Platform to develop and deploy approved prognostic and decision support tools to healthcare providers in the healthcare ecosystem. That same month, Atropos partnered with Merck to generate RWE, replicate studies, and produce rapid insights and analytics on real-world data. Merck’s data science and RWE teams will employ Atropos Health services, including GENEVA OS Green Button, Atropos Evidence Network and Alexandria, Forge and ChatRWD. In 2024, Atropos secured $33 million in Series B funding. Valtruis led the investment round, which included new investors McKesson Ventures, Merck GHI Fund and Cencora Ventures. Existing investors Emerson Collective, Breyer Capital and Presidio Ventures also participated in the round Mike Spadafore, managing director of Valtruis, joined the company’s board of directors. Atropos also announced that the healthcare data analytics company Arcadia joined its health portfolio that year, giving Arcadia’s provider customers and life sciences users access to Atropos’ offerings. Via the partnership, Arcadia joined Atropos’ Evidence Network, which gave its users access to Atropos’ portfolio of applications to support clinical decision-making in value-based care.