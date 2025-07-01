An alleged attack in Provincetown, Massachusetts, early Monday is being investigated as a possible hate crime, with police releasing new details Tuesday morning as they called on the public for help.

Provincetown police said the victim reported that three men got out of a vehicle and attacked him on the east end of Bradford Street between 1 and 2 a.m. The person didn’t need hospitalization after being evaluated by paramedics Monday afternoon.

The victim described the car as a black Lexus sedan, and described the attackers as three men ages 20 to 30. They also reported that the suspects used a homophobic slur during the attack.

Police are asking the public to review any security or doorbell cameras in the area of Howland Street between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. for anything that could be linked to the attack.

“The Provincetown Police Department is taking this report very seriously and has detectives actively investigating the incident,” police said in a statement, adding that everyone in the department was “alerted to this incident and will continue working hard to stay vigilant and keep everyone safe.”

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jennifer Nolette at 508-487-1212 or [email protected]. Tips can also be sent to 508-487-2828 or [email protected].

Provincetown, which sits at the northern tip of Cape Cod, has been a haven for the LGBTQ community for over a century.

This story first appeared on NBC Boston.