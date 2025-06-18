



Four suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from the home of Ontario Premier Doug Ford overnight on Tuesday.

Ford discussed the incident later that day while

speaking at an event

marking the start of construction of a transit hub in Toronto’s east end.

“Four thugs come racing down my street. Masks on. Ready to take the car out of the driveway,” said Ford. “Surprise, surprise. At 12:30 a.m., two police cars are there.”

Toronto police officers who were at the scene saw the suspects wearing masks and driving in a vehicle near the home in the Lawrence Avenue West and Royal York Road area, according to authorities. The vehicle slowed down as it approached the driveway. Officers initiated a vehicle stop and investigated the suspects.

“One guy runs out, takes off. They capture him, and they catch these other guys,” said Ford.

Police said that officers found a car key programming device and a programmable master key inside the vehicle after a search.

“But just imagine, all the unfortunate people that don’t have security there at their house. (These people come) with masks on, and they have all the tools ready to break in,” said Ford.

Ford outlined the story after a “rant” about the bail system. He said the “system is broken” and that he would be “all over” the prime minister, pushing for bail reform. He asked what the country is coming to when these “criminals are running amok and terrorizing our neighbourhoods.”

“It’s disgusting and something has to change,” he said, before he shared the story about “stupid criminals” who allegedly tried to steal a car from his home.

“And guess what’s going to happen? They’re going to be back out,” said Ford, about the suspects. “I’m sick and tired of the weak justice system that we have. They have to get a backbone. We need to start throwing these people in jail. This is turning into a lawless society.”

The four suspects — two 23-year-old men from Toronto, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — were arrested and charged with possessing an electronic device for motor vehicle theft and unlawfully purchasing an automobile master key. The 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest and failing to comply with undertaking.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the 16 and 17-year-old suspects have not been named by the police.

