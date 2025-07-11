Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



New research led by the University of South Australia has found that frequently attending in-person events can significantly boost well-being.

A study by tourism and event management experts at UniSA and Flinders University has found that regularly attending events such as festivals, exhibitions, sporting events, farmer’s markets and food events can lead to greater positive emotions and feelings such as joy, contentment, happiness and excitement.

The study is published in the International Journal of Tourism Research.

It is also significantly related to higher levels of engagement and being fully absorbed and immersed in an activity, so time seems to slip away unnoticed.

Researchers surveyed more than 350 South Australians about how often they attended in-person and online events and how this related to their well-being.

The results revealed an association between the frequency of attending in-person events and higher well-being through higher levels of positive emotions, such as joy, happiness and excitement, as well as a stronger sense of being absorbed in an activity.

UniSA’s Associate Professor Sunny Son says although it is often claimed that event experiences can enhance people’s well-being, there is limited research examining their overall impact.

“Our study took a holistic approach by looking at the relationships between attending events and well-being. We found evidence that attending events can meaningfully improve individuals’ well-being, encouraging communities to leverage events to improve general well-being,” she says.

“Well-being has become an increasingly important focus for individuals and communities and is linked to many benefits related to health, work, family and community.

“Previous studies have shown that higher levels of well-being can lead to a reduced risk of illness and injury and increase longevity. People with high levels of well-being tend to perform better in the workplace and contribute positively to their community, so it’s important not only for public health but also for building strong, socially sustainable and connected communities.”

The study also found that attending virtual events—such as an online concert or livestream experience—contributes to people’s sense of accomplishment. However, unlike in-person events, virtual events have no impact on other dimensions of well-being.

Flinders University Senior Lecturer Dr. Eliza Kitchen says organizations can take advantage of the benefits of in-person events by incorporating them into employee reward programs, inviting clients, partners or other stakeholders to events or distributing free event tickets to staff.

“These strategies not only enhance employee satisfaction and morale but also foster a more engaged and productive workforce,” she says.

“We believe that universities and schools can also use events to support student well-being, which is particularly important given the high prevalence of mental health issues among young people.

“Special events can provide students with valuable opportunities to interact with one another, relieve stress and achieve personal growth. This is also the case for local councils, who can host free events to help their residents to connect with their neighbors and foster a stronger sense of community, support and well-being.”

“What we found is that events do much more than just drive tourism and boost the economy; they also play a critical role in enhancing well-being. This gives us another strong reason to support events, not just for visitors, but for the benefit of locals as well.”

More information:

Insun Sunny Son et al, The Value of Events for Personal Well‐Being: A PERMA Perspective, International Journal of Tourism Research (2025). DOI: 10.1002/jtr.70061



University of South Australia





Provided byUniversity of South Australia