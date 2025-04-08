Auburn freshman Tahaad Pettiford will declare for the 2025 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he told ESPN on Monday.

“I’m looking for an NBA team that values my skill set and sees my long-term potential,” Pettiford told ESPN. “The right fit and organization that values me. I’ll sit down with my family and representation and decide whether to stay in the draft.”

Pettiford, the No. 39 prospect in ESPN’s NBA draft rankings, was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 11.6 points and 3.0 assists in 22.9 minutes per game this season. He helped Auburn to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and a Final Four berth. He scored 23 points against Creighton in the Round of 32 and 20 points versus Michigan in the Sweet 16.

“We had an amazing year,” Pettiford said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better freshman season. We lost in the Final Four, but that doesn’t change the year we had.”

The 19-year-old Pettiford’s shot creation, shotmaking prowess and scoring instincts have stood out to NBA scouts, with several signature outings as he stepped up in clutch moments against some of the best teams Auburn faced.

Pettiford ranked first on the team in assists and third in scoring despite finishing sixth in minutes played, helping him carve out a strong role on a deep, veteran Auburn squad that started five players aged 22 to 25.

“That’s why I came to Auburn,” Pettiford said. “My coaches and teammates’ trust and confidence in me allowed me to thrive. Coach [Bruce] Pearl sees things in me and lets me be myself.”

Should Pettiford elect to return for his sophomore season, he will likely be a leading player for the Tigers, which had 10 seniors on their roster this season.

“If I return, it will be to Auburn,” Pettiford said. “I can’t leave this type of situation. I trust BP with all my heart, so I will roll with him. Loyalty is important to me.”

Pettiford has until May 28 to decide whether to withdraw his name from the draft to remain NCAA-eligible next season.

He said he will prepare for the combine and the NBA draft in Santa Barbara with his childhood friend, Dylan Harper of Rutgers, a fellow New Jersey native.

The NBA combine will be held in Chicago from May 11 to May 18.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.